Posted: Nov 22, 2017 12:10 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2017 12:42 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve a series of car break-ins. Some time during the night of Sunday, November 12th and early morning hours of the 13th, ten vehicles in the Meadow Creek Addition of Dewey had their vehicle windows broken out. On the night of Saturday, November 18th and Sunday the 19th nine vehicles in the Bluestem addition of Dewey had their windows broken out. On the night of Tuesday, November 21st and Wednesday the 22nd, two vehicles in the north-east part of Dewey had numerous windows broken out of them. Only a few of the vehicles had items stolen from them. In all areas the crimes occurred between midnight and 6 in the morning.