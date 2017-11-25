News
Local News
Posted: Nov 25, 2017 2:09 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2017 2:09 PM
Blizzard Hits Dewey on Small Business Saturday
Charlie Taraboletti
An estimated 5 to 6 thousand people made it to downtown Dewey for the Dewey Blizzard on Small Business Saturday. It took two semi-loads of ice to make the snow for the fenced-in area for kids of all ages to have fun. It was 60 degrees at noon for the start of the event but clouds soon covered the sun and there was still enough snow at mid afternoon to have a snowball fight and for kids to make a small snowman.
The merchants saw good traffic as families had fun on the inflatables set up along Don Tyler. Moms, dads, and youngsters waited in line twenty minutes or more to see Santa Claus at the Dewey Hotel.
Merchants offered shopping specials of 50-percent or more off on some items and always provided home-town service from mom-and-pop merchants. The event was sponsored by Arvest Bank, the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, and the Dewey merchants. Early comments would lead you to believe 2017 is not the last year a blizzard will hit Dewey on Small Business Saturday.
« Back to News