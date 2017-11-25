An estimated 5 to 6 thousand people made it to downtown Dewey for the Dewey Blizzard on Small Business Saturday. It took two semi-loads of ice to make the snow for the fenced-in area for kids of all ages to have fun. It was 60 degrees at noon for the start of the event but clouds soon covered the sun and there was still enough snow at mid afternoon to have a snowball fight and for kids to make a smallsnowman.