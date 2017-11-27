Posted: Nov 27, 2017 9:59 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2017 10:01 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

First District Congressional Candidate Andy Coleman will host a town hall with Ed Meese Tuesday night at the Bartlesville Public Library. Coleman is one of several Republicans running for the seat that Jim Bridenstine will vacate at the end of his term. It's likely that there will be an election for Bridenstine's seat sooner than that because President Trump has named Bridentstine as his choice to head NASA. The 6:30 event is free but you are asked to make a reservation. Reserve your seat online.