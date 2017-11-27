Posted: Nov 27, 2017 10:50 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2017 12:29 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting on Monday morning. In their short meeting, the majority of time was spent approving and signing forms from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for Commissioner Mitch Antle's District 1.

The Commissioners acknowledged a monthly report from the Washington County Assessor's Office. All other items in the brief meeting were approved. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9, as it will be their first of the month meeting.