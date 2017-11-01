Posted: Nov 27, 2017 2:52 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2017 2:52 PM

Four Central Middle School eighth-graders have won prizes for their scary stories. In mid-November 2017 English teachers Denise Jarmola and Patty Waldorf organized a Scary Story Contest, with students encouraged to submit their best scary story to be judged by award-winning local author Jennifer McMurrain.



The four winners were Scream by Emma Sanderson, The Substitute by Emily Gould, Never Ending Descent by Julian Hood and The Mysterious Miss P. by Mia Ferguson.



Pizza and prizes were featured at an awards luncheon and presentation supplied by the Central Middle School Parent Support Group.