Posted: Nov 27, 2017 9:26 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2017 9:26 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council heard a presentation of the aquatic center study and discussed many other potential bond projects at a special meeting on Monday night.

George Deines from Counsilman-Hunsaker gave the presentation on the aquatics center study in which he presented two different options. The first option included a one million dollar renovation to Sooner Pool and the addition of competitive pool with spectator seating and a leisure pool. The estimated cost for this plan was $27.3 million.

The second option is more a basic version of the first. It swaps the leisure pool for a smaller pool that would be used for instruction. The cost of this option is reduced to $25.1 million.

Deines explains the differences between the two options.

The discussion then moved to other potential projects that could be funded by GO bonds. The council presented many ideas including improvements to streets, drainage, adding on to the Price Fields athletic complex, and building of a downtown outdoor concert venue among other projects.

Bartlesville resident Pat Stefanopoulos urged the council to make the Quail Place Tributary drainage improvements a priority.

The council will decide on the list of projects that will go before the bond vote at its next scheduled meeting on December 4.