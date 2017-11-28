Posted: Nov 28, 2017 8:47 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2017 8:47 AM

Bill Lynch

Assistant Principal Chief Raymond Red Corn provided a presentation to the Osage County Commissioners Monday morning regarding an opportunity to bring more tech jobs and services to the County through aerospace technology. Red Corn and many others believe that Unmanned Aerial Systems or UAS may provide the means.

Assistant Principal Chief Red Corn believes that with the assistance of Osage County, several municipalities, and Tulsa County the Osage Nation will be able to submit an application to the FAA to create an airspace corridor from the air park north to Hominy Municipal Airport. The corridor would be for low altitude flight below 400ft, and would provide an opportunity for UAS testing and development. Red Corn highlighted that Oklahoma State University is at the forefront of UAS research and providing the University, along with other corporate interests, a location for UAS service could have a hugely beneficial result on the County.