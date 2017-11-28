Posted: Nov 28, 2017 12:52 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2017 12:54 PM

Giving Tuesday is today, and charities and organizations across the US are asking for your help. But giving isn't just limited to this one day, and according to a WalletHub study, Oklahoma ranks as the 10th most charitable state. WalletHub's report, “2017’s Most Charitable States” compared the 50 states based on 14 indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranges from volunteer rate to share of income donated to share of sheltered homeless.



Generosity in Oklahoma (1=Most Charitable; 25=Avg.)



11th– % of Donated Income

19th– % of Population Who Donated Time

4th– % of Population Collecting/Distributing Food

30th– Volunteer Rate

9th– Volunteer Hours per Capita



There are several charitable organizations in Bartlesville that are asking for donations, and an easy way to assist many of them is through the Bartlesville Regional United Way. The United Way says that the best way to donate on this Giving Tuesday is to visit their Facebook page.



The BRUW has multiple Partner Agencies:

Agape Mission

Food 4 Kids

American Red Cross

Emergency Disaster Services

Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville

Boys & Girls Club of Nowata

Cherokee Council Boy Scouts

Traditional Scouting

Elder Care

Family Healthcare Clinic

Teen Pregnancy Prevention

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

Mary Martha Outreach

Richard Kane YMCA

Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center

Helping Hands Project

The Cancer Support Group

Washington County Child Guidance

The Salvation Army

Red Shield Club

Westside Community Center

Community Advanced Study Hall (CASH)



The U.S. ranking No. 5 overall in the 2017 World Giving Index, with a third of donations coming in December.

You can read the entire WalletHub study here

You can visit the Bartlesville Regional United Way's website here and their Facebook here