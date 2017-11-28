News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 28, 2017 12:52 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2017 12:54 PM
Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is today, and charities and organizations across the US are asking for your help. But giving isn't just limited to this one day, and according to a WalletHub study, Oklahoma ranks as the 10th most charitable state. WalletHub's report, “2017’s Most Charitable States” compared the 50 states based on 14 indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranges from volunteer rate to share of income donated to share of sheltered homeless.
Generosity in Oklahoma (1=Most Charitable; 25=Avg.)
11th– % of Donated Income
19th– % of Population Who Donated Time
4th– % of Population Collecting/Distributing Food
30th– Volunteer Rate
9th– Volunteer Hours per Capita
There are several charitable organizations in Bartlesville that are asking for donations, and an easy way to assist many of them is through the Bartlesville Regional United Way. The United Way says that the best way to donate on this Giving Tuesday is to visit their Facebook page.
The BRUW has multiple Partner Agencies:
- Agape Mission
- Food 4 Kids
- American Red Cross
- Emergency Disaster Services
- Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville
- Boys & Girls Club of Nowata
- Food 4 Kids
- Cherokee Council Boy Scouts
- Traditional Scouting
- Elder Care
- Family Healthcare Clinic
- Teen Pregnancy Prevention
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma
- Mary Martha Outreach
- Richard Kane YMCA
- Samaritan Counseling & Growth Center
- Helping Hands Project
- The Cancer Support Group
- Washington County Child Guidance
- The Salvation Army
- Red Shield Club
- Westside Community Center
- Community Advanced Study Hall (CASH)
The U.S. ranking No. 5 overall in the 2017 World Giving Index, with a third of donations coming in December.
You can read the entire WalletHub study here
You can visit the Bartlesville Regional United Way's website here and their Facebook here
« Back to News