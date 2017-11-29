Posted: Nov 29, 2017 6:22 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2017 6:22 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

About 75 people gathered for a town hall meeting Tuesday night at the Bartlesville Library. First District Congressional Candidate Andy Coleman hosted the event. He was joined by former Attorney General under Ronald Reagan, Ed Meese. The two fielded questions from the audience.

In response to a question on how to keep Congress and not the full-time District of Columbia employees or activist judges in charge of U. S. policy, Meese said In response to a question on how to keep Congress and not the full-time District of Columbia employees or activist judges in charge of U. S. policy, Meese said Congress needs to be more specific when it writes and debates legislation. He said any act that would make a man pay a fine or go to jail should be publicly debated and voted on by people elected to pass legislation not the unelected establishment.

Coleman is one of five Republicans vying for the seat the Jim Bridenstine will vacate at the end of his term.