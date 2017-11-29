News


Posted: Nov 29, 2017 10:56 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2017 10:56 AM

Bartlesville High School Student in Custody

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police had to take a Bartlesville High School student into custody.  According to a Facebook post from Bartlesville Public Schools, police took the student into custody Wednesday morning for disturbing the peace.  Authorities found a pellet gun in the student's backpack.  The post reads that students and staff are safe and classed continued for the rest of the day as scheduled.


