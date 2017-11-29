Posted: Nov 29, 2017 10:56 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2017 10:56 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police had to take a Bartlesville High School student into custody. According to a Facebook post from Bartlesville Public Schools, police took the student into custody Wednesday morning for disturbing the peace. Authorities found a pellet gun in the student's backpack. The post reads that students and staff are safe and classed continued for the rest of the day as scheduled.