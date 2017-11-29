Posted: Nov 29, 2017 12:15 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2017 12:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2007 Oklahoma law that allows the state to identify aggravated sex offenders on their driver's licenses.



The Oklahoman reports the ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Ray Carne, who was convicted of sexually abusing a child.



Carne is scheduled to be released from prison next year and must register as a sex offender. He argues in the lawsuit that the state law would lead to him "being ostracized from many aspects of civil society."



But the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the law doesn't constitute cruel and unusual punishment.



The court also ruled that the law doesn't treat Carney unfairly compared to sex offenders who don't receive "aggravated" status.



Carney's attorney couldn't be reached for comment by the newspaper.

