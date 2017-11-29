Posted: Nov 29, 2017 12:18 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2017 12:20 PM

Oklahoma's prison director is asking state lawmakers to triple the agency's budget in spite of a shortfall in the state budget and the possibility of a higher shortfall next year.



Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh said Wednesday the agency is seeking $1.53 billion next year including $813 million for two new medium-security prisons, $107 million in repairs to existing prisons and $10 million for across-the-board raises.



Allbaugh says the request is more than $1 billion more than the agency's current $485 million budget but "represents exactly what our needs are right now."



Earlier this month, Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed much of a bill to close a $215 million hole in the current budget and says next year's shortfall is estimated at $600 million. Fallin didn't immediately comment on Allbaugh's budget request.

