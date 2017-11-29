Posted: Nov 29, 2017 12:19 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2017 12:20 PM

Ben Nicholas

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for a man charged in the killings of two people at a north Tulsa park.



Jacky Mayfield is scheduled to go to trial in January 2019 for the shooting deaths of Markey Goff and Meshawna Jones, whose bodies were found inside an SUV parked at Chamberlain Park in June 2016. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office filed paperwork Tuesday indicating that prosecutors will seek the death penalty.



Mayfield has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charges. According to the Tulsa World , Mayfield's defense attorneys say their client may not be eligible for the death penalty if convicted because his IQ is too low. A hearing is set for Dec. 15 for attorneys to discuss the mental deficiency claim.