Posted: Nov 29, 2017 1:09 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2017 3:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Nowata man was in Nowata County Court for multiple charges. Eldon John Ironhawk JR. is charged with First Degree Robbery, consuming intoxicants in a public place, and obstructing an officer.



According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched on Tuesday to an intoxicated subject. Upon arrival, officers observed Ironhawk exiting a store where he turned back to look at the cashier and made a “be quiet” gesture before swaying and stumbling away. The officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol when Ironhawk was approached, and prevented him from entering his truck as the cashier came out of the store saying to not let Ironhawk enter the truck.



The officers began to place him under arrest as Ironhawk said that he wasn't under arrest and he was just trying to get home. With some resistance, the officers pulled out his taser, and Ironhawk finally complied. Officers spoke with the store owner who told them that he was robbed by Ironhawk who said he had a gun, and took a pack of cigarettes.



At this point Ironhawk refused to comply and get in the patrol vehicle, and became aggressive towards the officers, so they stunned him with their tasers, which were not effective. Ironhawk attempted to take away the tasers but the officers were able to contain the subject and force him physically into the back of the car.



Once taken to the Nowata County Jail, officers went back to the store and found video footage and spoke to witnesses.