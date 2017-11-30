Posted: Nov 30, 2017 10:00 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2017 10:00 AM

Students at Ramona's Caney Valley High School will hear a special presentation next Wednesday. Deputy Wheeler of the Pottawatomie County Sheriffs Office will present NICKS PROMISE at the Caney Valley High School that morning at 9 o'clock.

Nick's Promise was created in honor of Oklahoma Highway Patrolman Nicholas Dees to educate the public on Move Over and Slow Down laws as well as the dangers of distracted driving.

Nick's Promise presents the topic at at schools, churches, events, and the like to make people aware of the dangers of distracted driving. Presenters accomplish their goals by giving drivers real solutions to real problems using photo and video aides as well as speakers from local law enforcement agencies, medical emergency response, and fire departments as well as family members sharing personal stories of losing family members and friends to distracted driving.