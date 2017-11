You don't have to have your own ice skates or even experience skating to enjoy something new that will draw people to Bartlesville this Christmas season. Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sherri Wilt says the skate rink opens downtown Bartlesville Friday with free parking, Santa, and more. You can skate the evening away for ten dollars per person and when you turn your skates in, you get a coupon book good are area merchants that can save you the price of admission.