Posted: Nov 30, 2017 10:58 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2017 10:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You don't have to have your own ice skates or even experience skating to enjoy something new that will draw people to Bartlesville this Christmas season. Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sherri Wilt says the skate rink opens downtown Bartlesville Friday with free parking, Santa, and more. You can skate the evening away for ten dollars per person and when you turn your skates in, you get a coupon book good are area merchants that can save you the price of admission.

While you're downtown Bartlesville, take a carriage ride, drive through the Fantasyland of Lights, or take the youngsters to see Santa. The skate rink will open Friday and will be open through December 23rd.