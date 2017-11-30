Posted: Nov 30, 2017 12:34 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2017 12:34 PM

Ben Nicholas

A rumor has circled Bartlesville that the Washington Park Mall has been sold. Matthew, a representative from Rouse Properties who owns the mall, says that couldn't be further from the truth.

The decision to not sell the building comes after the mall was put on the market earlier this year. Realtor Eric Wohl says that the center was up for sale previously, but has now been pulled from the market.

Again, Rouse Properties has said that they do not intend to sell it at this time, and as it has been, the mall remains open for the holiday season.