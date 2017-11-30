Posted: Nov 30, 2017 1:40 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2017 3:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

Construction continues all around Bartlesville, and the idea of new food is something that excites residents of Bartlesville. The process, however, for these restaurants to open is extensive. Several steps have to be completed before restaurants like Panda Express can begin construction, but steps must be taken after construction to open for business.



Chief Building Official for the City of Bartlesville, Robert McGuire, says that his office has the last inspection to conduct before granting Panda Express their business license.



McGuire says that the building s coming along, as you can see by driving by it, but he has not signed any final forms yet. Panda Express did begin taking applications for employment in October.