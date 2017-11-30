Posted: Nov 30, 2017 3:12 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2017 3:12 PM

Max Gross

Friday marks a big rivalry in the area with Dewey and Nowata going head-to-head. The Ironmen took care of Barnsdall in their only game before Thanksgiving break. While The Bulldoggers season got under way earlier this week with a loss to Sperry.

The Doggers were outrebounded significantly by Sperry on Tuesday night. Nowata boasts quite a bit of size with four players in the regular lineup taller than six feet. Dewey head coach Lance Knight thinks that will be a challenge for his bunch.

The two rivals split their matchups a season ago as Nowata trounced the Doggers 87-49 in the first game. However, Dewey pulled off an upset on its home floor in the second meeting, 57-53.

Dewey will be the home team in this one as well. Tipoff is at 8 o’clock and you can hear the broadcast with Max Gross and Tim Howell on KRIG 104.9 FM.