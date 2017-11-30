Posted: Nov 30, 2017 3:37 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2017 3:37 PM

Ben Nicholas

The chief operating officer at the Oklahoma State Department of Health has resigned amid a string of departures at the agency.



The Oklahoman reports that a spokesman confirms that Deborah Nichols resigned on Tuesday. The resignation adds another vacancy to be filled at the department. Commissioner Terry Cline and Senior Deputy Commissioner Julie Cox-Kain also resigned less than a month ago.



The turnovers follow accusations that the agency's top officials used "accounting tricks" to falsely present a balanced budget since at least 2011.



Gov. Mary Fallin selected Preston Doerflinger to take Cline's place. He says after taking over the department he discovered the agency's practices had created a $30 million budget shortfall.



Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has requested a state investigative audit of the department, which could lead to criminal charges.

