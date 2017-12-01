Posted: Dec 01, 2017 5:40 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2017 5:40 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Chamber President, Brian Lawrence welcomed owners and employees of chamber businesses to the opening of Bartlesville's Christmas in the Ville ice skating rink Thursday/last night. Lawrence credited chamber executive director Sheri Wilt for the idea that is expected to bring visitors to downwtown Bartlesville to skate, build some family Christmas memories, and bring shoppers to the community this month.

Lawrence told the assembled crowd that the chamber board bought into the idea nearly immediately and soon Lawrence told the assembled crowd that the chamber board bought into the idea nearly immediately and soon businesses started stepping up to sponsor parts of the event.

You can skate for ten dollars from opening to closing and when you turn your skate in to the kiosk you will receive a coupon book which will entitle you to savings at about 30 Bartlesville area businesses. There will be carriage rides, Santa Claus, and musicians throughout the shopping season.