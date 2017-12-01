Posted: Dec 01, 2017 6:31 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2017 6:31 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

American Airlines announced that airplane maintenance work currently outsourced to South America will be transferred to its maintenance base in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The senior vice president of integrated operations for the Texas-based airline, David Seymour, says the Tulsa Maintenance Base will be working on an engine that powers a significant portion of the company's Airbus narrow-body aircraft.

The Tulsa World reports the base will take over maintenance on the engine beginning next year.

Spokeswoman Linda Brock says maintenance on the engine is now done by GE Engine partners in Brazil. The airline will collaborate with its union over the next several months to determine how the work will be supported.

The Tulsa base employs 5,200 people and handles aircraft overhaul and component and avionics repair. It was founded in 1946.