Posted: Dec 01, 2017 7:14 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2017 7:14 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

OKM Music has expanded offerings from its beginnings with a classical music festival in June. You can join OKM Music tomorrow/Saturday/this afternoon and evening for an authentic Christkindl Market from 2 to 8 in downtown Bartlesville. Susan Albert says the street in front of the OKM office will become an open-air market full of food, traditional holiday drinks, specialty gifts, and entertainment.

The event is inspired by the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg. The market will feature free activities for youngsters including snowflake bottles and Christmas ornaments, a snowman game, face painting, storytelling by Saint Nicholas, a puppeteer, and a family-gingerbread-house contest.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students aged 7 to 20.