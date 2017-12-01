Posted: Dec 01, 2017 3:00 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2017 3:00 PM

Ben Nicholas

Michael M. Watts has walked away from the Tulsa Transitional Center. Watts walked away Feb. 11 from the Tulsa Transitional Center, where he was serving time for drug possession and escape after arrest. Watts is a 26-year-old Native American man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.



If you have any information on Watts' location, please call the escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119.