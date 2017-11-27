Posted: Dec 01, 2017 3:05 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2017 3:05 PM

Ben Nicholas

Tina Steele, who teaches business classes at Bartlesville High School, has been awarded $500 by Arvest Bank as of one of thirty-three awards given to teachers throughout the state as part of the bank's We Love OK Teachers campaign.

Ms. Steele teaches a range of business computer classes at the Bartlesville High School including Business Computer Applications, Desktop Publishing 1 and 2, and Web Page 1 and 2. She plans to use the money to purchase additional curriculum to enhance what she is already teaching in the classroom.

In mid-October Arvest launched its initiative to honor educators from a pool of more than 90 communities throughout the state, awarding more than $15,000 in prize money based on nominations via the Arvest Bank Facebook page.

The bank's program comes at a time when many school budgets across the state have been cut.