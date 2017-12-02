Posted: Dec 02, 2017 3:37 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2017 3:41 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You are invited to view more than 15 Christmas trees on display in the Price Tower gallery, take pictures, and begin a new family tradition for this holiday season. Each of the trees was judged, and 5 ribbons were awarded in the following categories: Best Theme, Most Festive, Most Creative, Most Beautiful, and Judge’s Choice.

Judges Dorea Potter of Bartlesville Radio, Kenzie Ballew of the Chamber of Commerce, and Christy McPhail of Bmonthly Magazine came to make their mark as the first judges for this tree festival at the Price Tower.

The Price Tower held a private Member’s preview on Friday, and Price Tower members had the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree as well for the Member’s Choice Ribbon. Each of the ribbons will be on display, and you are invited to share in the celebration.

You are encouraged to support your favorite cause and make a donation at each participating nonprofit sponsored tree.