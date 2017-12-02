Posted: Dec 02, 2017 6:08 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2017 6:19 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Oklahoma Wesleyan couldn't overcome the Cinderella from Texas on Friday evening in Delray Beach, Florida in the NAIA National Semifinals.

The Eagles season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion, as OKWU lost to Wayland Baptist in overtime penalty kicks in the program’s first-ever Final Four match.

It was a shootout that bounced the Eagles from the national tournament again, after both teams were tied at two at the end of regulation.

Wayland beat OKWU 4-2 in penalty kicks to take the victory and advance to the championship match against Missouri Valley on Saturday evening.

Oklahoma Wesleyan had to come from behind twice to even force overtime. Wayland led 1-0 and again 2-1 before the Eagles were able to get a goal from Alex Lozono with about 10 minutes left in regulation. However the rest of the match would go scoreless in regular time.

Both teams missed their first Penalty Kick, but Wayland wouldn’t miss again. The Pioneers nailed their next four attempts, while the Eagles only made two of their next three – thus ensuring Wayland the win.

Oklahoma Wesleyan ends the season at 22-2-1 on the year – while losing in the Final Four of the NAIA National Tournament – congrats to Jamie Peterson and the OKWU men on a fantastic season.