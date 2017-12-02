Posted: Dec 02, 2017 6:23 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2017 6:23 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Musselman Abstract won the overall grand prize Saturday night for its float in the Bartlesville Christmas parade. Theme for the parade was the Sounds of Christmas. Chevron-Phillips won the first place prize in the parade theme category. Temperatures in the 60s during the afternoon brought out a big crowd for the parade through downtown Bartlesville

Judging was generally divided into Non-Profit, Business, and Corporate entries. St. John's School took first place in the Non-profit division followed by Kiddie Park and Youth and Family Services. Judging was generally divided into Non-Profit, Business, and Corporate entries. St. John's School took first place in the Non-profit division followed by Kiddie Park and Youth and Family Services.

Sutterfield Financial won the Business category followed by Service and Technology and Marco's Pizza.

Truity Credit Union won the Corporate prize followed by Phillips 66 and Berkshire Hathaway.

The Bartlesville and Dewey High School marching bands brought the flash and color of music as they performed in the parade. Long-time Choral Music Director, Susan Mueller was honored as Parade Grand Marshall.