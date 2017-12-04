News


Nowata Woman Dies in Sunday Accident

Charlie Taraboletti

A Nowata woman is dead as a result of a Sunday afternoon accident four miles east of Nowata on U. S. 60 at County Road 419.  The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 34 year-old Lorie Sellers was westbound on 60.  A pickup truck driven by 67 year-old David McKee, also of Nowata, was stopped at a stop sign facing south.  Sellers went off the roadway on the right and hit the driver's side bumper of the truck.  Sellers motorcycle continued westbound a hit a guardrail.  She was thrown 58 feet from the guardrail after impact.  Sellers died at the scene as a result of massive injuries.  McKee was not injured.  Sellers remains were taken to the Benjamin Funeral Home. 


