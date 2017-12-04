Posted: Dec 04, 2017 3:23 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2017 3:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Nowata woman is dead as a result of a Sunday afternoon accident four miles east of Nowata on U. S. 60 at County Road 419. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 34 year-old Lorie Sellers was westbound on 60. A pickup truck driven by 67 year-old David McKee, also of Nowata, was stopped at a stop sign facing south. Sellers went off the roadway on the right and hit the driver's side bumper of the truck. Sellers motorcycle continued westbound a hit a guardrail. She was thrown 58 feet from the guardrail after impact. Sellers died at the scene as a result of massive injuries. McKee was not injured. Sellers remains were taken to the Benjamin Funeral Home.