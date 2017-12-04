Posted: Dec 04, 2017 11:26 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2017 11:26 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard a presentation on E911 preparedness at Monday morning’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Nowata County remains the only county in the state that has not approved the next generation E911 services. Mary Harris has been heading this project and she instructed the board on what steps that need to be completed to get up to speed.

Harris said the first step will be getting a resolution passed by the Commissioners for establishing landline 911 fees. Once this is passed the county can start collecting five-percent of those fees. Chairman Bud Frost says that resolution could be on next week’s agenda.

That resolution will then need to be passed by voters and it cannot run on the ballot by itself. It will likely be on the ballot for the next election in June 2018.

Harris then laid out the standards for E911 in the county.

The Commissioners also approved a $10,000 donation to the sheriff’s office from the Cherokee Nation.

Curtis Barnes also stated that he was very pleased with the turnout at last Saturday’s Nowata parade.

During the announcement’s portion of the meeting Doug Sonenborg mentioned that the Lenapah Christmas parade will be this Saturday December 10 and Delaware’s parade will be December 16.