Posted: Dec 04, 2017 11:42 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2017 11:42 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their first of the month meeting on Monday morning where they approved several forms to allow them to continue work as scheduled. Forms from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Administrative settlements were both approved.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioners Mitch Antle and Mike Dunlap expressed their excitement for Commissioner Antle's new skid-steer.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier wanted to thank everyone who participated in the Bartlesville Parade from Washington County, saying that he thought it looked great.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:30 in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.