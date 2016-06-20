Posted: Dec 04, 2017 12:06 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2017 12:06 PM

Bill Lynch

The meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners was business as usual Monday morning, with the exception of the continued discussion regarding the proposal brought forward at last weeks meeting by the Osage Nation.



Last week Assistant Principal Chief Raymond Red Corn approached the County Commissioners regarding developing the former Tulsa Air Park and submitting an application to the Federal Aviation Administration. District Attorney Rex Duncan provided an update at the meeting this week informing the Commissioners that if they chose to join the Osage Nation on the Application they would be placed on a support list for the FAA. By joining the support list with the FAA the County could be approached by other prospective applicants for support, and once on the list the County cannot be removed. The Commissioners took no action following the discussion.



The Commissioners also opened and accepted all bid for tabulation for Food, Paper, Tires, Road and Bridge Items, Grader Blades, State Spec and Non-State Spec Rock. The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.