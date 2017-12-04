Posted: Dec 04, 2017 3:30 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2017 3:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville First Baptist Church will host the Selah Trio to kick off the Christmas season on Sunday at 6. The trio, comprised of Todd Smith, Allan Hall and Amy Perry, have graced the stage of Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Grand ole Opry. They’ve amassed eight Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, a gold-certified album and eight #1 singles.



Selah Trio’s performance will take place in the Main Worship Center of First Baptist Church. Parking is available on all sides of the church at the corner of Fourth and Osage, and covered drop-off and valet parking is offered at the east side door for those who have difficulty walking.



The free concert is open to the public.