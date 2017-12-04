Posted: Dec 04, 2017 8:59 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2017 8:59 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Board of Education held a special meeting before their regular meeting on Monday night, where they took action on two items. The board first approved the employment of Stephen H. McDonald & Associates, Inc., as Financial Consultant to the School District.

The board then approved a resolution to call for and hold a special election to authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds. That proclamation was made with school vehicles in mind.

The brief special meeting was adjourned before 6 o'clock.