Posted: Dec 04, 2017 9:08 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2017 9:08 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Board of Education met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening where the board took care of their normal consent agenda before approving a transfer of funds from the FFA Football Concessions to Athletics.

The board then heard about several proposed DPS policy updates from Superintendent Vince Vincent.

Vincent explained the final update and the board voted and approved them.

All other items in the meeting, including the accepting of resignation from former Assistant maintenance Supervisor Randy Postrach, were approved.