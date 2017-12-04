Posted: Dec 04, 2017 9:15 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2017 9:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met on Monday evening where they recieved a presentation on Grand Gateway. The council was informed that Grand Gateway would be doing a transportation survey in Washington (and Nowata) County, and that citizens' help will be needed to fill out a survey so they can address the biggest needs in the communities. You can take the survey by going to grandgateway.org or by clicking here.

The council then went into a lengthy executive session to extend the contract of City Judge Robert Fries for Fiscal Year 2018, and to include a bonus into the contract of City Manager Kevin Trease.

All other items in that meeting were approved.