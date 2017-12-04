Posted: Dec 04, 2017 9:27 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2017 9:27 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Economic Development Authority held its first meeting on Monday night after all other meetings. The authority swore in all of it's members, with the exception of Craig Epps, who was not in attendance.

The newly apponted authority discussed in great detail, and voted to meet on the 2nd Tuesday evening of every month at 6:30 in City Hall.

The Dewey Economic Development Authority will meet officially on December 12.