Posted: Dec 05, 2017 1:43 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2017 1:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Ladies Connection will meet on December 14, for their Christmas Memories Luncheon. All ladies are invited to attend, with lunch and program only $12 and $8 for moms with children in free childcare. Reservations are required, however.

Jamie Dunn from Owasso will be part of the program, and will share holiday meal cooking and baking tips and recipes. Gail Coleman, an author from Kansas, is slated to speak as well.

The Bartlesville Ladies Connection is collecting gently used or new coats for Wilson School's children for boys and girls sizes 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16.

You are asked to RSVP by December 12 at noon, to Alice at (918) 440-8926, Becky at (918) 397-3117, or kpotter6@juno.com. Free childcare is available.