Posted: Dec 05, 2017 3:35 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2017 3:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

Resumes are now being accepted to fill the unexpired Ward 5 term for the City of Bartlesville. The term will expire in November 2018, when all five City Council seats are subject to election, and was vacated by Dr. Joseph Callahan due to relocation.

Ward 5 boundaries include northern Bartlesville east of Washington Boulevard and north of Ohio Street, and east of Madison Boulevard from Nowata Road to the northern and eastern city limits.

To be eligible for the appointment, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be a resident of Ward 5 for at least six months prior to the appointment

May have no felony convictions

Must be at least 25 years of age

May hold no other position in the city government by appointment of the city manager or public office which would constitute a conflict of interest

City Council members work on a “volunteer” basis, receiving only a modest monthly stipend of $10 per meeting, up to $40 per month, in attendance fees.

If interested, you are asked by the city to submit a resume to the city manager's office, located on the second floor of City Hall, or email to rebanes@cityofbartlesville.org.