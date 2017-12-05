Posted: Dec 05, 2017 4:01 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2017 4:01 PM

Ben Nicholas

The hiking/horse trail, Copan Point boat ramp, and the Washington Cove Boat ramp will all be closed this weekend at Copan Lake, but for a good cause. Starting on Friday and ending on Monday, the areas will be closed for a controlled hunt for disabled hunters.

Park Rangers ask that th public avoid these areas, and they se the Osage Plains boat ramp if they need to access the lake this weekend. You are asked to call (918) 532-4334 for further questions.