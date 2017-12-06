Posted: Dec 06, 2017 3:20 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2017 3:20 PM

Bill Lynch

Tuesday at a lengthy meeting of the Pawhuska City Council the recently reestablished Historic District Commission was appointed, and the Council also made a decision on whether to terminate the four dollar monthly utility charge currently directed towards the hospital.

After extensive discussion and comments from the audience and prospective members of the commission the City Council selected Hank Benson, Angie Bruce, Jess Worten, Bruce Carter, and Ellie Jewel. Benson was selected to serve a five year term, Bruce and Worten were selected to serve four year terms, and Carter and Jewel were selected to serve three year terms. The Historic District Commission will hold open meetings and will address issues which arise with the 86 building in the Pawhuska Historic District.

Following discussion between Cindy Tillman and the City Council, Roger Taylor made a motion to terminate the four dollar utility charge. The motion passed however discussion then turned to redirecting the four dollar charge towards the Pawhuska EMS, however no action was taken, and discussion will return during budget preparation.

The Pawhuska City Council meets the first Tuesday on each month at Pawhuska City Council.