Posted: Dec 06, 2017 7:41 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2017 7:42 PM

Many residents and businesses in the Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas area are experiencing at outage with ATT Business and Residential internet services. At Bartlesville Radio, our ATT internet line lost connection during the Oklahoma Wesleyan Basketball game just before 8pm but we were able to restore the game with a backup internet service. Calls to ATT have resulted in no further information on the outage or when it will be restored for our area, just an automated service stating there is an outage. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.