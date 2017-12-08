Posted: Dec 08, 2017 4:09 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2017 4:09 AM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she will have lawmakers return to the Capitol the week before Christmas to address a budget shortfall in the second special legislative session of the year.



Fallin announced Thursday she will call for legislators to convene on Monday, Dec. 18. She says no deal has been reached and that negotiations are continuing on how to close the current budget gap.



The governor said in a statement that she will file an executive order outlining the details of the special session at a later date. But she said she wanted to give lawmakers enough notice as possible about when they will return.



After the first special session, Fallin vetoed much of a budget bill that slashed funding for state agencies.

