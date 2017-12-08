Posted: Dec 08, 2017 4:12 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2017 4:12 AM

Ben Nicholas

A higher education task force has approved a plan to move seven of Oklahoma's community colleges under the authority of larger governing boards.



The Oklahoman reports that the recommendation was approved Wednesday by the state's 60-member task force on the future of higher education. The proposal will be presented to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education as early as February.



The affected schools include Carl Albert State College, Eastern Oklahoma State College and Murray State College.



The schools' governing boards would have until June 2019 to merge with a larger board, such as the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.



Opponents are concerned the move would increase tuition costs at the two-year colleges. Officials in favor of the merge say it could help students make an easier transition to a four-year institution.

