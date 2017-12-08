Posted: Dec 08, 2017 4:13 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2017 4:13 AM

Oklahoma State Treasurer Ken Miller says revenue collections for November were up 12.4 percent over November last year.



Gross receipts to the treasury were $893.4 million, up by $98.6 million from November 2016, making it the eighth consecutive month that revenue increased from the previous year's number.



Gross revenue totals $11.3 billion during the past 12 months, an increase of $512.5 million, or 4.7 percent, over the previous 12 months.



Miller said the numbers "paint an encouraging picture" for the economy.



Nearly a quarter of the increase - $24.4 million - is attributed to legislation that includes a 1.25 sales tax on motor vehicle sales, a 3 percent increase in the horizontal gross production tax on horizontal drilling.

