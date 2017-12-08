Posted: Dec 08, 2017 7:17 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2017 7:17 AM

Ben Nicholas

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators were dispatched to the Card Creek camping area on Thursday to meet with hunters who had discovered what they thought was a deceased female floating in the water.



Deputies from MGSO and Paramedics from Independence Fire and EMS boarded the hunter’s boat and were taken to the location, where paramedics loaded the female into the boat and transported her to Labbette Health Hospital in Independence where she was pronounced dead.



Investigators from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigations are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. The victim has not been identified at this point in the investigation.



Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for your help. If you recognize any of these tattoos on a female please call Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 620-330-1000