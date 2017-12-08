Posted: Dec 08, 2017 8:34 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2017 8:34 AM

Bill Lynch

The filing period for School Board positions across Osage County closed Wednesday December 6 at 5pm, resulting in only two contested races. In Pawhuska for the 5 year position in Office #3 Danny Ferguson, Newton Cass, Patrick Luey, Scott D. Laird, and Jennifer Gray filed. In Hominy for the 5 year term of Office #3 Chrissie Fairweather and Jim Hopper. The contested races will be determined at the Annual School Election on February 13, 2018.