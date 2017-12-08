Posted: Dec 08, 2017 5:06 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2017 5:06 PM

Max Gross

The Forest Creek Condominiums Owner’s Association has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bartlesville in regards to the rezoning of land at the intersection of Nowata road and Madison Boulevard.

The land was previously zoned for office and single family residence but the rezoning changed it to C-3 PUD for commercial use in order to build a new Casey’s General Store. Last month Bartlesville’s City Planning Commission held a public hearing last month in which several Forest Creek residents spoke in opposition of the project.

Remona Colson voiced her thoughts.

Bartlesville Attorney Johnny P. Akers is representing Forest creek in this matter. We’ll have more information on this case as it becomes available.