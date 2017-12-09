Posted: Dec 09, 2017 4:54 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2017 4:54 AM

Ben Nicholas

The body of the woman who was found in Card Creek area of Elk City Lake yesterday has been identified as Cindy "Pinky" Ann Easom, age 33, of Miami. Easom's body was found by hunters about one-quarter mile from the Card Creek boat ramp.

She was pronounced dead at the Labette Healthcare Center in Independence. Investigators from Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigations are currently investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone who has any information that could help investigators should call Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 620-330-1000.

Sheriff Robert Dierks says that over the last 24 hours, his department has received many calls with information on the identity of Eason. Dierks said he thanks everyone for their tips and information.