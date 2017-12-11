Posted: Dec 11, 2017 4:31 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2017 4:31 AM

Governor Mary Fallin issued an executive order on Friday, directing state officials and state agency directors to build an environment free from sexual harassment and unlawful discrimination.



Executive Order 2017-41 directs all state officials and agency directors to be proactive in training their employees about inappropriate behavior and prohibiting employees from engaging in such behavior.



All state officials and state agency directors are directed also to clearly notify their employees of the agency’s policy in the area of sexual harassment and unlawful discrimination, according to the order. They are also directed to notify their employees of the procedure for filing and processing a complaint of sexual harassment and unlawful discrimination with the attorney general’s Office of Civil Rights Enforcement or the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.



Attorney General Mike Hunter encouraged state agency directors and all public officials to utilize the training already offered by the Office of Civil Rights Enforcement.



